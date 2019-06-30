After poor poll show, more resignations: 35 UP Congress office bearers quit

AT LEAST 35 Congress leaders, who are also office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Saturday resigned from their posts in a show of support for party national president Rahul Gandhi and claiming that they were all responsible for the party’s debacle in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s media coordinator, Rajiv Bakshi, who is among those offered resignation, Bakshi said, “We have taken the decision collectively and we feel that it is not just Mr Rahul Gandhi who should be held responsible for the Congress’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls. We should all share the blame and we want Mr Gandhi to continue in his post and restructure the party as he feels is required.”

Among those who offered their resignations from party posts include Congress Legislative Party deputy leader Aradhna Mishra and senior vice president Ranjeet Singh Judev.

Vice president RP Tripathi has also resigned, taking moral responsibility for the party’s defeat, an official statement said.

Others who quit party posts include media coordinator joint media coordinator Piyush Mishra, Onkar Nath SIngh, Amarnath Agarwal and Mukesh Singh Chauhan, Priyanka Gupta and Ashok Singh.

More resignations were likely in the party’s state unit, a senior party leader said.

With PTI inputs