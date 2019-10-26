After Pilot’s protest, Gehlot govt tweaks decision on local polls

Following opposition by Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and the BJP, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Friday tweaked its decision which allowed individuals — those not directly elected by people — to contest the mayoral polls. The development came even as the State Election Commission announced the schedule for local body polls on Friday, a day after the Congress fared well in bypolls to two Assembly seats — Mandawa and Khinswar.

In a statement on Friday, Local Self Government Minister Shanti Dhariwal “clarified” that elected councillors will indeed elect the mayor and chairmen of local bodies. He, however, said that it will be applicable in special cases where the post of the head of a civic body is reserved for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Castes or women and there is no elected councillor from such a seat of the party which wins a majority of seats in the said local body polls. In that case, the state unit of the party may choose a non-elected leader from the party, who fulfills the eligibility criteria, to contest for the post of the head of the civic body.

Dhariwal said that this will prevent horse-trading of councillors. He also trained his guns at Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria for “spreading rumours and misleading the public”. It was Pilot’s statements against the decision that raised eyebrows and embarrassed the Gehlot government.

Last week, the state government had issued a notification allowing a person to contest elections for the mayor’s post or posts of chairmen of civic bodies post even without contesting polls to be elected a councillor.

As per this rule, any person who is a voter in the area of the local body and eligible to be a member or councillor, could contest elections for the mayor or a chairperson post; however, voting was to be done by elected councillors and not the people.

Following Friday’s development, Pilot said, “I am happy that the government has changed its decision of having unelected people run for the post of mayor and chairman. I believe it is against the ethos of our democracy and I am happy that the issue we took up has now been recognised and the government has changed its earlier decision.”

Dhariwal, however, claimed that there is no “constitutional restriction on an outsider being chosen as a Sabhapati/ Adhyaksh/ Mahapaur of a Nagar Palika/Parishad/Nigam.”

He reiterated that the decision to hold indirect elections for the posts of heads of civic bodies had been taken “since the BJP is creating an environment of hatred, fear and violence.”

BJP state president Satish Poonia termed it a win of the people and said, “Following pressure by the Opposition, the government had to change its decision.”

The BJP had announced a protest on November 1 against the government’s decision to contest polls with the “hybrid model”.