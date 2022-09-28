After PFI ban, Lalu Prasad Yadav demands ban on RSS, CPM says it is not enough

After the Central Government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Wednesday demanded a ban on organisations like the RSS.

“The PFI is being investigated. All organisations like the PFI including the RSS… All of them should be banned,” said Lalu Yadav.

PFI की तरह जितने भी नफ़रत और द्वेष फैलाने वाले संगठन हैं सभी पर प्रतिबंध लगाना चाहिए जिसमें RSS भी शामिल है। सबसे पहले RSS को बैन करिए, ये उससे भी बदतर संगठन है। आरएसएस पर दो बार पहले भी बैन लग चुका है। सनद रहे, सबसे पहले RSS पर प्रतिबंध लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल ने लगाया था। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 28, 2022

Nothing that the PFI is an organisation which holds “extremist views” and has been indulging in “violent activities” against its perceived opponents, the CPM, on the other hand, said banning the radical outfit was not the way to tackle the problem.

“The notification of the PFI as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) is not the way to tackle this problem. Past experience has shown that bans on organisations like the RSS and the Maoists were not effective. There has to be firm administrative action under the existing laws against the PFI whenever it indulges in illegal or violent activities. Its sectarian and divisive ideology must be exposed and fought politically among the people,” the CPM said in a statement.

On PFI Ban The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued the following statement:https://t.co/97Eash5xC6 — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 28, 2022

The Left party said the PFI and the RSS have been engaged in killings and retaliatory killings in Kerala and coastal Karnataka, vitiating the atmosphere with a view to creating communal polarisation.

“There are also extremist organisations like the Sanatan Sanstha and the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, elements of whom have been implicated in the killings of noted secular writers and personalities. All these forces, whether they represent the extremist majority or minority groups, must be combated by utilising the regular laws of the land and by firm administrative action,” it added.

The CPM argued that “maintaining the secular-democratic character of the Republic by countering such forces must be the prime duty of those who exercise power and are sworn to uphold the Constitution.”