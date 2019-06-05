Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
152 (32.4)
Afghanistan
vs
201 (36.5)
Sri Lanka
Full Scorecard Commentary
After persistent refusals, Odisha discusses Ayushman Bharat with Centrehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/after-persistent-refusals-odisha-discusses-ayushman-bharat-with-centre-5765521/

After persistent refusals, Odisha discusses Ayushman Bharat with Centre

Tuesday’s discussion took place between Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan and Odisha Health minister Naba Das. State health secretary Pramod Meherda was also present.

Naveen Patnaik, BJD, BSKY, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, National Health Protection Scheme, Indian Express
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo)

The Odisha government on Tuesday held its first round of talks with the Centre to explore the feasibility of implementing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the state.

Such a meeting is significant, say BJD leaders, since the state government had thus far refused to implement the scheme, despite many appeals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders from Odisha.

Tuesday’s discussion took place between Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan and Odisha Health minister Naba Das. State health secretary Pramod Meherda was also present.

Odisha Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi told journalists that the discussions were at a “preliminary stage”, and that there will be two or three more rounds. However, sources in the state health department said a decision could arrive within two weeks.

Advertising

Calling Ayushmaan Bharat a “win win win” scheme, Bhushan said, “It is a scheme that will help the Centre, the state government and the people of Odisha.”

“The main challenge is to find a convergence between the Central scheme and the existing scheme in the state,” he said, referring to the Odisha government’s Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), adding “he was very hopeful”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 CPI may see change of guard next month
2 Robert Vadra questioned by ED for five hours
3 A R Rahman wades into Tamil Nadu ‘autonomy’ debate