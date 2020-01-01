After opening up jobs to candidates outside J&K, HC withdraws notice

Jammu and Kashmir High Court Jammu and Kashmir High Court

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday withdrew its notification seeking applications from across the country for recruitment of 33 non-gazetted posts.

The vacancies were advertised on December 26 by HC registrar general Sanjay Dhar, and was the first instance of government jobs that made candidates from other states also eligible to apply.

The notification had come months after the removal of special status and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A notification issued by Dhar on Tuesday stated, “It is hereby notified for information of all the concerned that the advertisement Notice No. 09/2019 dated 26.12.2019, whereby applications were invited for different posts in Non-Gazetted category in the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir stands withdrawn with immediate effect.”

Informing this to all principal district and sessions judges, Dhar requested them to ensure that the notification is adequately and effectively publicised both in Leh and Kargil, in the UT of Ladakh. The notification also stated that bank draft submitted by any candidate along with application should be returned.

The Indian Express had reported on Monday that the advertisement issued on December 26 had come in the wake of assurances by Union ministers and BJP leaders that interests of local people for jobs and land in both the new Union Territories will be protected after scrapping J&K’s special status under Articles 370 and 35A. The administration is learnt to be considering a 15-year residency clause to allay fears of local residents in matters of employment and land in both UTs.

The vacancies were for 18 senior and junior-scale stenographers, four stenotypists, nine senior and entry-level drivers, one electrician and compositor each.

Opposition parties had criticised the development, and had said that the J&K government/administration jobs should be reserved for candidates only from the Union Territories.

Speaking with The Indian Express, a senior BJP leader had said on the condition of anonymity that the advertisement, if taken to its logical conclusion, would lead to panic among local residents regarding job opportunities and land rights, as it will open the gates for outsiders to apply for jobs in the two UTs. The Central government and the UT administration should intervene to resolve the issue, the BJP leader had said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App