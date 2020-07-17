After new audio clip, cops mull booking wife of Dubey’s aide

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar holds up the police rifles recovered after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide Shashikant Pandey, in Kanpur (File/PTI) UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar holds up the police rifles recovered after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide Shashikant Pandey, in Kanpur (File/PTI)

Kanpur police are considering booking Manu, wife of Shashikant Pandey – slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s cousin and an arrested accused in the killing of the eight policemen at Bikru – as another audio clip surfaced on social media on Thursday.

In the new clip, she is purportedly heard talking to her father-in-law over the phone, saying that Vikas Dubey had come to her home and instructed that her husband (Shashikant) should go to the terrace and open fire if policemen showed up.

Shashikant was arrested on Tuesday for his alleged involvement in the killing of eight policemen at Bikru village. His father, Prem Kumar, was killed in a police encounter hours after the policemen were shot dead.

This is the third audio clip of Manu that has surfaced on social media.

While being taken away by police, Shashikant Pandey had told mediaperasons that Vikas Dubey had asked them to open fire at the police team on the night of July 2.

In the audio clip that has surfaced on Thursday, Manu can be heard saying to her father-in-law Prem Kumar Pandey, “Kahaan hai papa… Jaldi aao, Vikas bhaiyya aaye thay aur inse bol kar gaye hai ki chhat par chadho goli chalao… Aap aao. (Where are you, papa…come back fast. Vikas bhaiyya had come and has instructed that he (Shashikant) to go to the terrace and open fire).”

On July 3, Prem Kumar Pandey (Shashikant’s father and Vikas’s maternal uncle) and his aide Atul Dubey were killed by police in an encounter.

On Wednesday, another audio clip of Manu’s conversation with her brother had gone viral in which she is purportedly heard asking him to delete her numbers from the mobile phones of all family members when her brother said “all were safe”.

Another audio recording of Manu had also surfaced earlier where she is heard talking to Vikas Dubey’s brother Deep Prakash’s wife Anjali about the blood and three bodies of policemen lying outside her residence.

She is also heard saying that Vikas Dubey and others had killed them and she asks if she should hide her mobile phone. She also asks if the police will be able to retrieve the phone if it is switched off and buried underground. “What will we tell policemen when they come and ask,” she is heard saying, apparently in a state of panic.

She is also heard saying that she would remove the battery of her phone and that she could not possibly flee as it was dark and her mother was bed-ridden.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said, “The evidence that has come out and is being played in the media, it is very alarming… All the audio recordings will be looked into and action will be taken accordingly.”

