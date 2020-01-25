After Muzaffarnagar, Juvenile Justice Act now invoked against 2 AMU students

The protest at AMU has been going on since last month over the new law and police excesses on students on December 15. The protest at AMU has been going on since last month over the new law and police excesses on students on December 15.

After Muzaffarnagar police invoked the stringent Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act against anti-CAA protesters for using children “for illegal activity”, their counterparts in Aligarh on Friday followed suit.

Police have booked two students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) under the JJ Act for allegedly using minors as a shield during a protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) inside the campus on January 20. Police said they are yet to identify the children. No one has been arrested.

Taking cognizance of photographs that appeared in a section of media in Aligarh on January 21, Aligarh police lodged an FIR against Mohammad Naeem Khan and Mohammad Asif Khan — students of Social Science Department — and unidentified persons on Thursday. The FIR was filed under Section 8 of The JJ Act, said police. If found guilty, a person can face up to five years of imprisonment.

Complainant sub-inspector Shrikant Yadav said, “Naeem and Asif are accused of using children as a shield by making them stand in the front row during the protest. This is a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act.” Yadav said that no violence took place during the protest on January 20.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), Dr Vishesh Gupta, has written a letter to all district magistrates and superintendents of police, asking them to share names of people and groups who are using children in anti-CAA protests. No district has so far sent their reply to SCPCR, said Gupta.

