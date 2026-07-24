Centre plans standard design for bullet train network across 7 new corridors

India's bullet train network will use one standard design across 4,000 km (Image generated using AI)

Bullet train in India: The Ministry of Railways plans to adopt a standard design for India’s bullet train network across seven new corridors. These corridors were announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27. These are:

Currently, the construction work on the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is underway. The government has targeted to operationalise the priority section by August 2027. The train on the country’s first high-speed rail corridor will operate at a speed of 320 kmph, with a design speed of 350 kmph.

In a written statement in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that, based on the experience gained from the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has started developing a standardised set of designs and technical specifications for future high-speed rail corridors, covering infrastructure such as viaducts, bridges, tunnels and stations.