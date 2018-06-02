After Mulayam and Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati vacates official residence allotted as ex-CM

BSP chief Mayawati outside her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav) BSP chief Mayawati outside her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow on Saturday. (Express photo/Vishal Srivastav)

Abiding by the Supreme Court order directing former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers to vacate government houses, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati officially handed over the keys of her 13-A Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow to the officer of Rajya Sampati Vibhag on Saturday.

The BSP supremo’s move came hours after Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and founder Mulayam Singh Yadav vacated their official residences and shifted to bungalows located at Sultanpur Road.

“It is now the responsibility of the state government to look after and maintain the security at 13-A Mall Avenue residence which is the memorial of Kanshi Ram,” Mayawati told reporters during a press meet in the city.

In a rare gesture, she also took journalists for a tour of her official residence and showed them rooms and halls where BSP founder Kanshiram had stayed during his visit to the city.

On Thursday, the BSP leader had sent the keys of a bungalow on Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg to authorities via speed post in response to the top court’s order. However, the estate officer insisted that Mayawati had to vacate the bungalow which was allotted to her on Mall Avenue during her tenure as CM.

Mayawati had maintained that it was the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg house that was allotted to her and the one on Mall Avenue was allotted for BSP founder Kanshiram’s memorial. She also attached a 2011 estates department order to support her claim. In a letter, the BSP leader claimed she had not been staying at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg bungalow but was living in a portion of the Mall Avenue house to ensure its security and upkeep.

The estates’ department had issued notices on May 17 to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Mulayam and Akhilesh, BSP chief Mayawati and N D Tiwari to vacate the houses within 15 days after the apex court on May 7 struck down a provision in the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances, and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act that made former chief ministers eligible for official accommodation even after the end of their term.

