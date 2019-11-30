After MLA’s threat, Pragya reminds Cong of anti-Sikh riots

After a Congress MLA threatened to `burn’ her for her remarks praising Nathuram Godse, BJP MP Pragya Thakur hit back on Saturday saying Congressmen have “experience” of burning people during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

कांग्रेसियों को जिंदा जलाने का पुराना अनुभव है1984 मैं सिखों को और नैना साहनी को तंदूर में जलाने तक का।@RahulGandhi ने आतंकी कहा और उनके विधायक गोवर्धन दांगी मुझे जलाएंगे।ठीक है तो मैं आ रही हूं ब्यावरा उनके निवास मुल्तानपुरा पर दिनांक 8 दिसंबर 2019 समय सायं 4:00 बजे जला लीजिए — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 30, 2019

In another tweet, she said called Dangi a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, whom she defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bhopal, and a propagator of “Rahul Gandhi’s and Kamal Nath government’s idea of non-violence”.

Thakur is in the midst of a row over her remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on November 27 which left the BJP red-faced.

On Thursday, Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh Govardhan Dangi blasted Thakur for her statement, and went on to say that “we not only burnt her effigy, if she comes here, but we will also burn her too”.

The video of the speech went viral, forcing Dangi to apologise.