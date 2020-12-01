After minister questions raid at NBFC, Pinarayi justifies action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A day after Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac questioned the propriety of a Vigilance raid at a state-run Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the anti-corruption bureau has every right to examine the financial institution.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is under the Home department, a portfolio held by Vijayan. Its raid at 40-odd branches of Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), which comes under the Finance Department helmed by Issac, created ripples in CPM circles.

Isaac, a central committee member of the CPM, said Sunday, “VACB did not show minimum propriety while raiding. I don’t know whose lunatic idea this raid was. VACB need not interpret laws. There is a law department for that,’’ he said.

Besides Isaac, party state secretary V Vijayaraghavan took an exception to the raid, saying the “party would look into the issue’’.

However, the Chief Minister on Monday justified the VACB action. “This is not the first Vigilance raid…There have been 18 surprise checks in 2019 and 7 in 2020. Vigilance has found certain discrepancies in the functioning of KSFE and raised concerns. These raids are held as part of finding anomalies…’’ said Vijayan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.