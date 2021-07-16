After MHA, Health Ministry flags ‘blatant’ crowding

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had Wednesday written to all Chief Secretaries asking states to maintain Covid protocol, pointing to a June 29 Home Ministry directive on action to be taken for Covid-19 management.

A day after a similar missive by the Home Ministry, the Health Ministry Thursday flagged the “blatant violation” of Covid-19 norms at several places, especially hill stations, and reminded states and Union Territories to ensure strict adherence to guidelines.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Thursday wrote to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and State Health Secretaries, saying the process of relaxing norms should be “carefully calibrated’’.

Instead of this, he said, “blatant violations of Covid norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at Hill Stations’’.

Bhushan wrote: “Massive crowds are also thronging market places, violating norms… Consequently, increase in ‘R’ factor (Reproduction number) in some of the States, is a matter of concern… an increase in ‘R’ factor above 1.0 is an indicator of spread of Covid-19. Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring Covid Appropriate Behaviour…”