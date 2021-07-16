scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Must Read

After MHA, Health Ministry flags ‘blatant’ crowding

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Thursday wrote to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and State Health Secretaries, saying the process of relaxing norms should be “carefully calibrated’’.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 16, 2021 3:02:00 am
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had Wednesday written to all Chief Secretaries asking states to maintain Covid protocol, pointing to a June 29 Home Ministry directive on action to be taken for Covid-19 management.

A day after a similar missive by the Home Ministry, the Health Ministry Thursday flagged the “blatant violation” of Covid-19 norms at several places, especially hill stations, and reminded states and Union Territories to ensure strict adherence to guidelines.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Thursday wrote to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and State Health Secretaries, saying the process of relaxing norms should be “carefully calibrated’’.

Instead of this, he said, “blatant violations of Covid norms have been observed in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at Hill Stations’’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had Wednesday written to all Chief Secretaries asking states to maintain Covid protocol, pointing to a June 29 Home Ministry directive on action to be taken for Covid-19 management.

Bhushan wrote: “Massive crowds are also thronging market places, violating norms… Consequently, increase in ‘R’ factor (Reproduction number) in some of the States, is a matter of concern… an increase in ‘R’ factor above 1.0 is an indicator of spread of Covid-19. Therefore, it is important that the authorities concerned shall be made responsible for ensuring Covid Appropriate Behaviour…”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 15: Latest News

Advertisement