After meeting Sharad Pawar in Delhi, rebel BJP leader Eknath Khadse to call on Uddhav

After failing to get a personal audience from the central leadership of the BJP, senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday in Delhi. The rebel BJP leader is also scheduled to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. Khadse’s repeated attempts to meet central BJP leadership went unheeded, following the ongoing session in Parliament.

Khadse told The Indian Express, “ I had a meeting with Pawar saheb in Delhi. I will meet Uddhav Thackeray tomorrow.”

He added, “My meeting with NCP and Sena leaders is related to a water project that was approved during the BJP-Shiv Sena government. It needs to be followed up.”

However, Khadse claimed that he had been poorly treated by the BJP and if the party continued to ignore him, he will be “forced to take a decision”.

“I have placed my grievances on record with central leader Bhoopendra Yadav over telephone during my Delhi visit,” he said.

Asked if he had made up his mind to leave the BJP, he said, “I have not decided whether to continue or leave the BJP. I must admit that I am disappointed in the party. At least, someone should ask what the matter is and why my daughter Rohini lost the Assembly election.”

Khadse, who was present at the party’s review meeting held in Jalgaon last week, presented his case before the state party president Chandrakant Patil.

A BJP functionary in the state unit said, “ If Khadse hobnobs with political rivals NCP and Sena, it will not go down well within the organisation, especially at a time when the Centre is addressing larger national issues and debates in Parliament.”

