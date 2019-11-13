After meeting Congress leaders, Uddhav says talks ‘in the right direction’

Emerging from a meeting with Maharashtra Congress leaders in Mumbai Wednesday afternoon, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said their discussions were “progressing in the right direction” and a final decision would be taken soon.

“The discussions are in the right direction…will convey the decision to everyone at the right time,” the Sena chief said, as he came out of the meeting around 2:20 pm.

Last night, Uddhav had met senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel for around 30 minutes. This morning, he held his first round of discussions with state Congress leaders.

Before meeting Uddhav, the clutch of Congress leaders, including state party chief Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Ashok Chavan and former MPCC chief Manikrao Thakare, met Sena leader Sanjay Raut at Leelavati hospital, where he had been admitted.

Raut, who underwent an angioplasty, was discharged from the hospital this afternoon. On his way home, he said a Sena Chief Minister would soon take charge in the state. He also denied the possibility of a mid-term election.

The three parties — Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP — had on Tuesday decided to hold discussions on a common minimum programme before staking claim to form the government.