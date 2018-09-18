Ready to take two steps back in coalition to defeat communal forces, says Akhilesh after Mayawati’s remark

Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati. Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati.

Hours after BSP chief Mayawati said her party will enter into an alliance only if it is given a “respectable share” of seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said he is ready to take two steps back in order to defeat communal forces.

During an interview at the NDTV Yuva Conclave, Akhilesh said that being a national party, the Congress has the bigger responsibility of bringing all non-BJP parties together.

“I can assure you that even if I have to take two steps back in the coalition, I will, to not let communal forces come forward. What I am saying now, will be my words till the end. I am telling you about Samajwadis, netaji and us, that at least when we do a coalition, a friendship, we are not the ones to break it,” said the former UP CM.

“I can only say that the Congress should have a bigger heart and talk to all political parties and find a way for the country. We are not a national party. They are. Congress has a big responsibility. If BJP can say that they have a big chest, the Congress should at least have a bigger heart,” he said.

Referring to his uncle Shivpal Yadav, who recently floated the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, Akhilesh said, “There are other reasons behind the break in our family…politicians and industrialists can have a hand in it. I once read in a newspaper that I was referred to as Aurangzeb. When I investigated, I found that some powerful people were behind that… I can only say in signals… When the PM had recently come to Lucknow in search of black money, he did not find it, but discovered Amar Singh uncle.”

Responding to BJP president Amit Shah’s recent remark that his party is going to be in power for the next 50 years, Akhilesh said, “50 years is a little too much…People are waiting and I understand that if the dates are alright, they will give a decision within 50 weeks.”

The SP chief also commented on the Election Commission. “I too was chief minister. A list of officers comes (for you to choose) who you want to send to UP… That goes through a political process… Though it can be said that the commission is unbiased, it definitely goes through the political system,” he said.

Attacking the BJP, he said, “The amount of sadness BJP has given to people…BJP does experiments on how to make people sad. They did demonetisation…how to bother people is what they experiment. They must have a laboratory for this somewhere.”

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Monday, he reiterated his confidence in forming a successful alliance. “Everyone is fed up of the BJP and they want to remove them from power. I want to assure you that the alliance will happen in UP… We are confident of forming an alliance for 2019 elections. In the coming time, you will see that we have formed a nice coalition,” Akhilesh said.

