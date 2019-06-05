After BSP and SP, now RLD announces it will fight UP bypolls alone

A day after BSP chief Mayawati called off the alliance with the Samajwadi Party(SP) and unilaterally announced that her party would go solo in the bypolls to 11 Assembly seats later this year, their third alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) announced Wednesday it has decided to fight the bye-elections alone.

However, RLD UP president Masood Ahmad expressed hope that the ‘gathbandhan’ remains intact. The UP assembly bypolls will be important for the party as it has no representation in the UP Legislative Assembly.

“The Rashtriya Lok Dal will contest the UP assembly bypolls on its own whenever they are held. However, it is too early to comment on the political scene of the state. Party chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh and Jayant Chaudhary will decide on the number of seats the party will contest and the matter may be discussed during a meeting in the next few days,” PTI quoted Ahmad as saying.

Speaking about the RLD’s role in the new political landscape of the state, which sends the highest number of 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha, Ahmad said, “The RLD was with the Samajwadi Party. We got the seats from the quota of Akhilesh”. The Congress should also be a part of the gathbandhan, he added.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the RLD had contested from three constituencies, but faced defeat on all. RLD candidates Ajit Singh and his son Jayant Chaudhary lost from Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat Lok Sabha seats respectively, while Kunwar Narendra Singh lost from Mathura.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the RLD had contested 277 assembly seats but 266 of its candidates lost their deposits. Only Sahender Singh Ramala from Chhaprauli assembly constituency had won. But in April last year, he left the RLD and joined the BJP.

On Tuesday, the SP-BSP poll alliance in UP unravelled, with Mayawati confirming that her party would fight the Assembly bypolls this year on its own, and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav responding that his party would take the same route.

In a statement issued a day after she met party leaders in the capital, Mayawati also blamed “internal sabotage” in the SP’s core vote base — the “Yadav samaj” — for the poll debacle and said that it “drifted away” from the alliance, even in the SP strongholds.

Reacting to Mayawati’s statement, Akhilesh told reporters in Ghazipur: “Even if our paths are different, we welcome it. If the alliance ends, we will field SP candidates on all 11 seats up for the bypolls after consulting our party leaders.”

Sources in both parties told The Indian Express that Akhilesh and Mayawati have not held any formal discussion over the results after the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The SP-BSP-RLD Gathbandhan did not just fail to rein in the Narendra Modi charge in the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, it suffered a complete rout of the alliance’s arithmetic. The BSP won 10 seats and the SP five.