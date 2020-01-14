After Maradu complexes, seven-star resort likely to face demolition

The Jain Coral Cove apartment building being demolished in Maradu, Kochi, on Sunday. The Jain Coral Cove apartment building being demolished in Maradu, Kochi, on Sunday.

After the demolition of four apartment complexes in Kochi’s Maradu area, a seven-star backwaters tourism property in Alappuzha, which is close to completion, will be the next structure likely to be pulled down for violating CRZ norms.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the petition by Kapico Kerala Resorts Private Limited, which challenged a Kerala High Court order to demolish the resort, situated on Nediyathuruthu Island in the backwaters of Vembanad Lake in Alappuzha.

The project, in which more than Rs 200 crore has been invested, is spread over 11 acres and falls under the Panavalli village panchayat. Panavalli panchayat president Pradeep Koodakkal said, “We have not got any official information from the Supreme Court, but the district administration has convened a meeting of officials to discuss the issue…”

