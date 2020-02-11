After Malerkotla, two more indefinite protests against CAA in Ludhiana, Mansa

Shahi Imam Moulana Habib-ur-Rehman (second from left) gives details of the upcoming protest in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/ Gurmeet Singh) Shahi Imam Moulana Habib-ur-Rehman (second from left) gives details of the upcoming protest in Ludhiana. (Express Photo/ Gurmeet Singh)

Two indefinite morchas against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, on the lines of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, are going to start in Ludhiana and Mansa on Wednesday (February 12).

An indefinite protest is already going on in Malerkotla since January 7 near Sirhindi gate. These indefinite morchas will also be against NRC and NPR. For Ludhiana’s morcha, Shahi Imam Maulana Habib Ur Rehman Sani Ludhianavi said, “It will be held near the Jalandhar bypass near the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar. As our fight is to save the Constitution, we chose this place. Our dharna will be from 10 am to 10 pm on a daily basis and people from all walks of lives will take part in this morcha.”

In Mansa, the morcha will happen at Gurdwara Chowk from 9 am to 5 pm under the banner of Samvidhan Bachao Morcha which has over 20 participants from farmer unions, Left organisations, student unions etc, said Gurlabh Singh Mahal, a member and advocate. “We will also be going to villages and towns to educate the youth and masses about CAA. We will also engage youngsters to clear the doubts about CAA through social media as BJP is misguiding people over this Act,” he added.

Members of the manch also said that leaders of Shaheen Bagh Delhi — Ruby Shaheen, Razia and Sultana Beghum — will reach Mansa to start the agitation on February 12. Apart from this, from JNU, Sucheta Dey, Ashutosh Kumar, Mufti Irtak Ul Hassan, Joint Action Committee Member Punjab and Dr Dharamveer Gandhi, ex-MP, will also reach Mansa. Former CPI MLA Hardev Singh Arshi from Mansa is also one of the core committee members of Savidhan Bachao Manch. Mahal said, “People from all walks of lives will be taking part, people from all religions are part of the committee.” Shahi Imam meanwhile said, “To start the dharna, prayers of all religions will be offered. Every day, speakers will be addressing men and women reaching here to be part of the morcha.”

A dharna is currently ongoing in Malerkotla which continues from morning till evening on a daily basis. On February 16, a mega rally has been planned at Malerkotla by the Joint Action Committee which representatives from Delhi are also expected to visit. Hence, from February 12, three indefinite dharnas against CAA will be seen in Punjab.

