Monday, Aug 29, 2022

After Mahatma, it is Modi who understands Indians: Rajnath at launch of book on PM

The Defence Minister was speaking at the launch of the book The Architect of the New BJP: How Narendra Modi Transformed the Party by Ajay Singh, a senior journalist and currently press secretary to the President.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at the book launch in New Delhi, Monday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

After Mahatma Gandhi, if there is anyone who understands the hearts of the Indian people, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

“It is Modiji who made the BJP accepted by all sects of people breaking the boundaries of caste and community. He has created a model to which there is no counter. People are looking for a counter, but there isn’t one yet… You do not have any other leader in Independent India who has delivered on all the responsibilities given to him… There is no doubt that whatever glory the BJP has achieved after 2014, it’s because of Modiji,” he said Sunday.

Rajnath said: “If there is one leader after Mahatma Gandhi who understands the hearts of the people in India, it is Modiji. He understands the sentiments of the people and their problems.”

Deputy Rajya Sabha Chairman Harivansh, who was at the event, said Modi is one of the most popular leaders in the world and “whether you agree with him or not, one has to know him.”

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of J&K was of the view that Modi has “reinstated the personal and political morality” in the country.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 02:13:17 am
PILs have a bad run as CJI-led bench says no to more than half

