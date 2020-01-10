After loss of Nagpur zilla parishad, BJP points to Sena alliance, but concern within

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

THE SETBACK for the BJP in the zilla parishad and panchayat samiti polls, despite winning the maximum number of seats, is a pointer to the political challenge it faces from the new three-party alliance of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.

Polling for six zilla parishads — Nagpur, Akola, Washim, Dhule, Nandurbar and Palghar (332 seats) — and the panchayat samitis (664 seats) in their jurisdiction were held on Tuesday and the votes were counted Wednesday.

Of the six zilla parishads, BJP lost Nagpur, which it had won in alliance with the Shiv Sena in the last elections. It was also able to wrest control from Congress and NCP in Dhule, where it won 39 of the 56 seats. In Nandurbar, BJP emerged as the single largest party. In Akola, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi emerged as a clear winner. In Washim, it is the NCP, while in Palghar, it is the Shiv Sena.

However, it is in former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ turf, Nagpur, where a big reversal has taken place. In the last elections, BJP and Sena in alliance had staked claim to control Nagpur Zilla Parishad. However, BJP’s tally in Nagpur came down from 21 to 15 seats this time, while Sena was reduced to one seat. Congress with 30 seats, along with NCP’s 10 seats, has taken control of the zilla parishad.

Fadnavis blamed the Sena-led alliance for the BJP’s defeat. “The conduct of the political parties (Congress, NCP and Sena) is like a family that is rejoicing and distributing sweets at the birth of a child in the neighbour’s house. On their own, none of these three parties are in a position to come to power,” he said.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly added that BJP has made a “quantum jump” by winning 103 of the total 332 zilla parishad seats. In comparison, Congress won only 73 seats, NCP 46 and Sena 49. Of a total of 664 panchayat samiti seats, BJP won 194, Congress 145, NCP 80 and Sena 117.

Notwithstanding the public posturing, BJP leaders at the party’s internal meeting on Thursday expressed concern over the new political realignment in Maharashtra. The leaders admitted that challenges for BJP will continue in the series of local bodies elections ahead and that a new strategy is required to take on the alliance.

In tribal Nandurbar, BJP, which won 23 of the 56 seats, was the single largest party. But it has been stumped by the coming together of Congress and Sena, which won 23 and seven seats, respectively.

When contacted, state NCP president and Minister Jayant Patil said, “The results show BJP is losing its political hold at the grassroots level. The setback in Nagpur Zilla Parishad is a clear case. In Palghar, number of BJP seats have come down drastically. Therefore, BJP cannot blame our alliance for its poor showing in zilla parishad polls.”

