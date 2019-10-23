After Khaira withdraws resignation, spotlight now on Mansa, Ropar MLAs who quit AAP

With former AAP leader Sukhpal Khaira withdrawing his resignation from Vidhan Sabha and his aide Master Baldev Singh already rejoining AAP, all eyes are now on two AAP MLAs, Nazar Singh Manshahia and Amarjit Singh Sandoa, who had also submitted their resignations to the Assembly Speaker. Both leaders had quit AAP and joined Congress before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Manshahia represents Mansa in the Assembly, while Sandoa was elected from Ropar in the 2017 Assembly polls.

On Tuesday, both leaders did not appear before the Speaker for a hearing on their resignations, thus adding to the mystery on whether bypolls in Mansa and Ropar would take place or not. “I was busy elsewhere. Hence could not appear before the Speaker,” Manshahia told The Indian Express. Sandoa said he did not get Speaker’s notice and hence could not appear.

Manshahia and Sandoa, claimed sources close to them, were promised by Congress that they would be given party tickets in the bypolls necessitated after vacating of their segments. About Mansa, sources in the Congress claimed that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s son, Raninder Singh (52), was eyeing the seat for himself. A shooter, Raninder, popularly known as Tikku is yet to make his political debut. He has started nurturing Mansa and also announced a gaushala for Joga village in Mansa two days ago, along with a grant of Rs 15 lakh for fodder.

He also aggressively campaigned for Congress in Jalalabad bypolls for candidate Raminder Singh Awla. During the recent Lok Sabha elections, Raninder had handled the Congress campaign from Chandigarh.

In the past, Raninder had contested two elections, but both unsuccessfully. He had contested the Lok Sabha election from Bathinda in 2009 but had lost to Harsimrat Kaur Badal. In the 2012 Assembly election, he had contested from Samana but again lost. After staying away from the political scene in the state for a while, he got active a year after his father became the Chief Minister. Several party leaders had suggested that he should contest from Jalalabad. But the suggestion was not accepted.

Raninder has been an ace rifle shooter. Last year, he had become the first Indian to be elected one of the four vice presidents of the International Shooting Sport Federation. He also heads the National Rifle Association of India. Raninder had campaigned for Amarinder in 2017 Assembly election, when he had thrown his hat in the ring against former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from Lambi, but had lost.

Akali Dal demands disqualification of four AAP turncoats

THE SHIROMANI Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday demanded immediate disqualification of Sukhpal Singh Khaira and three other AAP legislators for leaving their parent party and forming a new political formations besides joining the Congress. In a statement here, SAD spokesperson and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The attempt by Sukhpal Khaira to backtrack from his resignation by approaching the Vidhan Sabha Speaker amounted to playing a fraud upon the Constitution.”

“As per the Constitution, all these AAP legislators are liable to be disqualified for violating The Representation of Peoples Act for resigning from primary membership of AAP. They cannot escape disqualification by initiating any drama of taking back their resignations,” said Cheema.

Stating that the Congress government now wanted to “run away” from facing more by-elections, Cheema said, “This is why Sukhpal Khaira trooped to the Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s office to take back his resignation even as Baldev Singh announced he was rejoining AAP. This script, like the earlier resignations, has also been dictated by the Congress party and proves our contention that the AAP legislators were working as Congress agents and are part of the Congres party’s B team.” He also asked the Congress to “disclose the give and take with the AAP legislators”, saying this ‘unholy alliance’ was proving costly to the State exchequer with the MLAs drawing salaries and enjoying various facilities, including staff and security personnel, entitled only to legislators.

Cheema said Sukhpal Khaira and Baldev Singh had not only left AAP but had also formed a new party by the name of Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) and even contested the parliamentary polls on the new symbol. He said, “Nazar Singh Mashaiya and Aamrjit Singh Sandoa had resigned from AAP and joined the Congress party.” He further said, “The tenth schedule of the Constitution was very clear on what constituted disqualification. As per the schedule “a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he has voluntarily given up his membership of such a political party”. Since all four MLAs had resigned as primary members of AAP, the constitutional provision had been subverted.”

The SAD leader said three legislators – Sukhpal Singh Khaira representing Bholath assembly segment, Nazar Singh Manshahia from Mansa and Master Baldev Singh from Jaito had resigned from AAP seven months ago in January 2019 while Amarjit Singh Sandoa had resigned in May 2019. He said the “delay in taking action was a cruel joke on the electorate of the four constituencies” and demanded that all the four seats be declared vacant immediately.

Cheema also stated that “there could not be two sets of rules on the same issue” while citing the example of Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh who had disqualified 17 MLAs and debarred them from contesting elections for the remainder of the current term of the State Assembly for switching parties. He said, “The Congress party had lauded the decision of the Karnataka Speaker, who was also a Congressman. Recently Haryana Assembly Speaker Krishan Pal Gujjar had also disqualified five legislators for switching their loyalties from their parent party.” (ENS)