Pune: After Khadakwasla, water being released from Panshet dam as it fills to its capacity

After the release of water from Khadakwasla dam, the state water resource department has started releasing water from Panshet dam which is almost filled to its capacity.

The decision to release water from Panshet dam was taken as the water level in the dam reached 99.27 per cent at 6 in the morning due to the continuous inflow in the dam after continuous rainfall in the catchment area of the dam. The total water storage in Panshet dam was 10.57 TMC in the morning and 1980 cusecs Water from Panshet dam was released in Ambi river at 8.30 in the morning. The released water would later get into Mutha river from Ambi river and get collected in Khadakwasla dam downstream of Mutha river.

The Khadalwasla dam having a capacity of 1.97 TMC is already filled to its capacity and water from it is being released into Mutha river from last few days. There was the release of 13,981 cusecs water into the river twice in the week which submerged the Bhide bridge and two riverside roads from Mhatre bridge to Deccan and Shaniwar peth to Shaniwarwada. Now, the water release was being further increased to 16,247 cusecs from 11.30 am.

The authorities have already closed the Bhide bridge and riverside road for public use. The authorities are patrolling the riverside area continuously to avoid untoward incident and urged citizens to not to park or use riverside road. The citizens living alongside the Mutha river in low line area have been alerted to shift to a safe location.

There are four dams upstream of Pune which include Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar having total capacity of 29.15 TMC. The total storage till Friday morning increased to 26.86 TMC from 21.88 TMC on Tuesday despite release of water into river and canal. The catcment area of these dams recieved a total of 365 mm rain in last 24 hours.