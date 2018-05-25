After Kathua, Unnao, new MHA division for women’s safety

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

With pressure mounting on the government over the safety of women and children in the aftermath of the Kathua and Unnao incidents, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has cleared the decks for the creation of a division dedicated to “women safety” in the Home Ministry.

A 1993 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, Punya Salila Srivastava is likely to head the division. She was earlier posted as education secretary in the Delhi government and was recently sent on central deputation to the MHA, officials said.

Drawing a parallel between the UPA-II government, which faced public ire following the December 16, 2012 gangrape and murder of a 23-year-old in Delhi, officials familiar with the development said the NDA government wanted to convey that safety of women is a top priority. The Centre had even promulgated the Criminal Law Ordinance, 2018 last month following the kidnapping and murder of a minor girl in Kathua in Jammu.

The Ordinance provides for death penalty to rapists of girls aged below 12 years and other stringent penal provisions for rape. It also proposes to set up a National Registry for Sexual offenders, which was recently rolled out by the MHA. UPA-II had also introduced Criminal Law (amendment), 2013 following the December 2012 gangrape incident.

Until now, issues related to women safety at the MHA, were under the Centre-State division that primarily looks after the relationship between the Centre and state governments, the imposition of Governor’s rule and other issues related to the President. Along with women safety, Srivastava, officials said, will also be responsible for firming up a national policy for the safety of children and elderly. The division will collect, collate and analyse data on crime against women and children along with the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which may also be used later for drawing up a national framework for the safety of women and children, said a senior government official.

Sources said the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS), which aimed to introduce a pan-India single emergency number ‘112’ to address all kinds of distress calls such as police, fire and ambulance, may also be brought under this division for better coordination.

Setting up a new division will also help the Centre to pursue cases related to women and child trafficking, said officials. The government had recently cleared a cabinet proposal making the apex anti-terror body — National Investigation Agency (NIA) — the nodal authority for probing cases of human trafficking.

As per NCRB data, as many as 34,651 cases of rape were registered in 2015, which increased to 38,947 in 2016. Overall, crimes against women rose from 3,29,243 in 2015 to 3,38,954 in 2016. A majority of cases categorised as crimes against women were reported under “cruelty by husband or his relatives” (32.6 per cent), followed by “assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty” (25 per cent), “kidnapping and abduction of women” (19 per cent) and “rape” (11.5 per cent), according to NCRB

The highest number of rapes have been reported from Madhya Pradesh (4,882), followed by Uttar Pradesh (4,816) and Maharashtra (4,189) in 2016, according to the NCRB data. Among the cities, Delhi accounted for 33 per cent of the total crimes committed against women and also accounted for 40 percent of rape cases lodged in the metros, according to NCRB.

