After K-Rail fails to take off, Kerala looks to connect its north and south with a new high-speed transport system

The Kerala Cabinet has given in-principle approval for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from the state’s southernmost district, Thiruvananthapuram, to its northernmost, Kasaragod. This comes after the government has had to abandon its flagship project, K-Rail, also known as Silver Line, citing a lack of backing from the Railways.

A communication from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, after a Cabinet meeting, said a letter expressing the state’s interest in an RRTS would be sent to the Union government. An MoU will be signed with the Centre once it gives in-principle approval for the project.

The state Cabinet’s approval for the RRTS came days after BJP leader E Sreedharan, known as the Metro Man for his work on the Delhi Metro, proposed a high-speed rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, a northern district adjoining Kasaragod. He had said that the project worth Rs 1 lakh crore was under consideration by the Union government. He had also said that the Centre would announce the project within two weeks, and that he had held discussions in this regard with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.