After K-Rail fails to take off, Kerala looks to connect its north and south with a new high-speed transport system

The Cabinet has given its in-principle approval for the Regional Rapid Transit System, the Chief Minister’s Office said

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 12:25 PM IST
pinnarai vijayan K railA communication from the Chief Minister’s Office said a letter expressing the state’s interest in an RRTS would be sent to the Union government. (Source: X/@pinarayivijayan)
The Kerala Cabinet has given in-principle approval for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from the state’s southernmost district, Thiruvananthapuram, to its northernmost, Kasaragod. This comes after the government has had to abandon its flagship project, K-Rail, also known as Silver Line, citing a lack of backing from the Railways.

A communication from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday, after a Cabinet meeting, said a letter expressing the state’s interest in an RRTS would be sent to the Union government. An MoU will be signed with the Centre once it gives in-principle approval for the project.

The state Cabinet’s approval for the RRTS came days after BJP leader E Sreedharan, known as the Metro Man for his work on the Delhi Metro, proposed a high-speed rail corridor from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, a northern district adjoining Kasaragod. He had said that the project worth Rs 1 lakh crore was under consideration by the Union government. He had also said that the Centre would announce the project within two weeks, and that he had held discussions in this regard with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The state government said a high-speed transport system is a crucial component in its development vision for Kerala. Considering the state’s geography and population density, an environmentally friendly, high-speed rail system is essential for the state’s economic as well as social development, it said, adding that the proposed RRTS project would significantly reduce travel time, improve connectivity and expand employment opportunities.

The CMO communication said the project would have a length of 583 kilometres, but did not mention its estimated cost.

The Railways had withheld approval for the earlier K-Rail proposal, suggesting that it did not go in tune with the state’s idea of a high-speed rail corridor.

Referring to the RRTS, the state government said the system would be practical and suitable for Kerala. It also cited the implementation of the Delhi–Meerut RRTS corridor.

During a visit to Kerala, the Union minister had said that if a DPR is submitted, the RRTS project in Kerala would also be seriously considered.

It said the project could be expanded to Coimbatore via Palakkad and to Mangaluru from Kasaragod, thus linking the project with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

