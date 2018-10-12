Days after journalist arrest, TN Raj Bhavan slams media for ‘yellow journalism’, denies Governor’s links with Nirmala Devi

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit (File Photo)

A statement was issued from the Tamil Nadu Governor’s Office Friday saying that reports linking Governor Banwarilal Purohit and the Raj Bhavan to Nirmala Devi, an assistant professor of Devanga Arts College, was “absolute falsehood” and had “not a shred of truthfulness”. According to the reports, Purohit and his secretary, R Rajagopal, had held meetings with Devi, who was arrested in April after an audio clip in which she purportedly asked girl students to extend sexual favours to officials in return for marks and money went viral.

Friday’s statement comes days after journalist R Gopal, editor of Tamil bi-weekly Nakkeeran, was arrested for the reports against the Tamil Nadu Governor. The Raj Bhavan said it was “shocking” to see “yellow journalism” in Nakkeeran, as the reports were published after the charge sheet had been filed and investigation completed.

“The height of casualness and cowardice in journalistic ethics had been reached with the publishing of the article,” the statement added.

The Governor further said action against the journalist was taken after “much patience and tolerance to stop a slanderous, vulgar and cowardly way of attacking the first citizen of the state”. It added that it was a “matter of humour” that after the arrest, the court was told that press freedom was being threatened. “Having been hurt by the continuous baseless slander, a complaint has been given under the law,” it added.

Meanwhile, at least 35 employees of Nakkeeran have moved Madras High Court for anticipatory bail after being named accused in the FIR registered against Gopal.

Read the entire statement issued by TN Raj Bhavan below.

