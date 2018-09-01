After J&K BJP chief’s ‘hamara banda’ remark, Rajnath Singh calls NN Vohra outstanding

Rajnath Singh stated that people of J&K appreciated Vohra’s role as a Governor for 10 years. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Rajnath Singh stated that people of J&K appreciated Vohra’s role as a Governor for 10 years. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after a video emerged in public, in which BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit chief was caught purportedly criticising the state’s previous Governor N N Vohra and calling his successor, the incumbent Satyapal Malik, as “hamara banda (our man)”, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday disapproved of the remarks and stated that Vohra had performed with distinction.

In a statement, Singh said the Governor’s post is constitutional and has its own dignity, and it is expected from a Governor that he or she performs impartially, without fear and favour.

“N N Vohra was an outstanding officer. As a Governor, he performed with distinction and maintained the constitutional dignity,” he stated.

Singh stated that people of J&K appreciated Vohra’s role as a Governor for 10 years.

He said the new Governor has had a long political career and was appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind. “I am sure people of Jammu and Kashmir will be benefitted from his (Malik’s) long experience,”he said.

The Home Minister’s statement came after BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina was heard purportedly saying in a video clip: “Vohra ko hum nahin laana chahte the… Woh apni dafli bajata tha… Abhi Governor aaya hai, woh hamara banda hai (We did not want to bring Vohra… He used to do things his own way… The Governor who has come now, he is our man).”

