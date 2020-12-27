After JD(U)’s jolt in Arunachal, Bihar BJP leader says Nitish must leave home dept

A day after six of the seven JD(U) MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh defected to the BJP, BJP MLC and former Union minister Sanjay Paswan on Saturday mounted more pressure on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by asking him to hand over the home department to someone else.

The Bihar CM holds charge of home, general administration, vigilance and general administration departments.

Paswan said, “Nitish Kumar is burdened with too many assignments. He must give away home department to someone else. I am not saying he should hand over the ministry to BJP. Let some other JD(U) leader take over.” Asked if his demand is due to a law and order issue, Paswan said, “Yes. Law and order deterioration has to be addressed in a more effective manner.”

In the last two weeks, more than two dozen people have been killed in the state.

Reacting to the defection of six JD(U) MLAs to BJP, Paswan said, “We do not have anything to say on it.”

However, JD(U) leaders refrained from commenting on Paswan’s remarks.

“Our top leaders are meeting today. There is a meeting of our national executive on Sunday. We are likely to discuss every issue, right from Arunachal Oradesh to our resolve to contest forthcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal,” a JD(U) leader said.