After intel input, Home Ministry to review security at Kishanganga plant

In view of a sharp rise in infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez and multiple intelligence reports on possible militant attack on Kishanganga hydel power project, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday will review security around the newly inaugurated power project, officials said.

The 330 mega watt project, inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on May 19, is situated barely a kilometre from Line of Control (LOC). At present, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been entrusted with security at the site.

According to MHA officials, heavy movement of terrorists has been witnessed in the region, which remains cut off from the rest of J&K for up to six months every year. Multiple intelligence reports also indicate that militants may try to target the power project, they said. Ahead of its completion, CISF commandos were deployed at the project. “We will be holding a review to understand if more manpower is required (at the site) and what are the vulnerable points,” said a senior government official.

A section of the 23.24-km-long tunnel between Gurez and Bandipora, dug out by the Tunnel Boring Machine, providing all-weather access. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi) A section of the 23.24-km-long tunnel between Gurez and Bandipora, dug out by the Tunnel Boring Machine, providing all-weather access. (Express photo by Neeraj Priyadarshi)

CISF has expertise in guarding airports, power plants and nuclear installations. They are, however, not an expert counter-terror force and depend upon the Army for additional support and contingency, the official added.

