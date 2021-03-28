After infra at farm stir sites, SGPC doles out Rs 1 lakh each to 153 farmers who died

Farmers sit in protest against the new Farm Bill, in winter at Tikri Border (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee has paid Rs 1.53 crore in compensation to the families of farmers who died during the ongoing agitation against the central agri laws at Delhi borders. The Sikh religious body also paid more than Rs 4 lakh to the injured farmers.

As per a SGPC spokesperson, 153 families, who lost their member during the agitation, were paid Rs one lakh each in form of compensation. Similarly, 23 injured farmers were paid from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per head depending upon the nature of injury.

“Any victim family can approach SGPC. We form a committee to probe the claim after which the compensation is paid,” said SGPC spokesperson.

SGPC has been also running medical camps at the Delhi border. Its doctors, paramedical staff and ambulances are working since protest shifted to the national capital last year in November end. The apex body of Sikhs has also got installed makeshift toilets, especially for women, and made arrangements for farmers to stay at protest sites. Recently, in view of the summer heat, the SGPC executive committee decided to provide fans and install shed for the farmers.

Incidentally, the farmer unions, which honour individuals and institutions offering any support in cash or kind, have not yet recognised publicly the SGPC’s contribution to the ongoing stir.

Farmer leaders also remained silent when BJP attacked the SGPC for lending support to the protest. Senior BJP leader Harjit Garewal had even accused the Sikh body of giving religious colour to the farmers’ protest, a charge that was rubbished by SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur who said that they were following the path shown by Sikh gurus by standing with the agriculturists and will continue to do so in the future as well. “The langar, accommodation, medicines and other services will continue,” she had said. Blaming the BJP for farmers’ woes she had said that the SGPC was well aware of its rights and duties.

Earlier, after Akal Takht Jathedar alleged that Union government didn’t allow Sikh Jatha to go to Pakistan to mark 100th anniversary of Nankana Sahib masscare, the farmer leaders had asked for evidence if the group was indeed stopped from visiting the neighbouring country due to SGPC’s support to the agitation.

Besides, farmer leaders had come down heavily on Bibi Jagir Kaur for one of her statements in the initial days of agitation. It had forced the SGPC chief to issue an apology.