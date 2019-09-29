After Imran ethnic cleansing remark, RSS leader says India, Sangh are same

A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan took on the RSS in his speech at UN General Assembly and said the Sangh believes in “cleansing Muslims”, a senior RSS leader on Saturday said Khan’s anger against the organisation shows that India and the RSS have become synonyms now.

Advertising

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal sarcastically thanked Khan for “spreading the RSS’s name across the world”. He added that he would pray that Khan does not stop doing it.

Gopal said: “The RSS is for India. We do not have any other branch in any other part of the world. Why is Pakistan angry with us? If it is angry with the Sangh, then it is angry with India. The RSS and India have now become synonymous. We also wanted the world to see India and the RSS are one and the same.”

He said, “Imran-sahab has done this job very well and we congratulate him for that. He is spreading our name.”

The RSS leader’s remarks came a day after Khan, while addressing the UNGA on Friday, criticised the Sangh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Modi’s “whole life is RSS” and that the Sangh is “inspired by (dictators) Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini”. Khan had said, “The RSS believes in ethnic cleansing of Muslims. RSS goons butchered hundreds of Muslims. This is arrogance. This makes people do cruel things…. Arrogance has blinded PM Modi.”