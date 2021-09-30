After impressive start, bids in PM Modi’s e-auction drop

After an impressive first week, bids for equipment used by Olympic and Paralympic athletes have dropped considerably in the e-auction of mementos gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While some of the gear — including PV Sindhu’s badminton racket — reeceived bids of Rs 9 crore-Rs 11 crore in the first week, bids have now dropped to near the base prices of Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore as of Thursday.

According to an official from the Culture Ministry, some of the amounts were reduced after several of the bids were disqualified for not being genuine, The Hindu reported. The e-auction, which commenced on September 17 in honour of PM Modi’s birthday, saw some of the gear used by medal-winning athletes receiving bids of over Rs 10 crore within the first two days.

Notably, bids for Neeraj Chopra’s gold-winning javelin crossed Rs 5 crore within a day, and currently stand at Rs 10 crore. Meanwhile, the boxing gloves of bronze medallist Lovlina Boroghain were going for Rs 80,00,100 on Thursday, while it received a bid of Rs 10 crore on September 18. The highest bid for a badminton racket and bag used by shuttler PV Sindhu, too, dropped from Rs 9 crore on September 18 to Rs 91 lakh.

On the block are as many as 1,300 items. These include the t-shirt worn by paralympic shooter Avani Lakhera (with a base price of Rs 15 lakh), a stole bearing the signatures of Tokyo Olympic players (base price of Rs 90 lakh), the sabre used by fencer Bhavani Devi, the hockey sticks of the women’s and men’s Olympic teams, and an autographed racket which PV Sindhu used to win the bronze medal.

All proceeds from the e-auction will go towards the Namami Gange Mission aimed at conserving and rejuvenating the Ganga. Also up for auction are models of prominent buildings, sculptures, paintings and souvenirs that the Prime Minister received from visiting dignitaries and during important functions over the last two years. The auction will end on October 7.