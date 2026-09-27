Alternative fuel for Railways: After Hydrogen, India gets its first LNG-powered train

India’s first LNG-Diesel DEMU train launched: After launching the country’ first hydrogen train on July 17, 2026, Indian Railways has now introduced another alternative-fuel train based on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The LNG-powered train was launched from Sabarmati in Gujarat on September 27.

The new train uses a LNG-diesel dual-fuel system, allowing its engine to run on both LNG and diesel. The move is aimed at reducing diesel consumption, fuel costs and emissions while encouraging the use of alternative fuels in railway operations.

India’s first hydrogen train

Indian Railways flagged off its first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat on July 17, 2026. According to the Ministry of Railways, the hydrogen train had travelled more than 1,200 km by July 25 and saved more than 3,200 litres of diesel.