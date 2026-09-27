Alternative fuel for Railways: After Hydrogen, India gets its first LNG-powered train

4 min readSep 27, 2026 01:02 PM IST
India’s first LNG-Diesel DEMU train launched: After launching the country’ first hydrogen train on July 17, 2026, Indian Railways has now introduced another alternative-fuel train based on Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). The LNG-powered train was launched from Sabarmati in Gujarat on September 27.
The new train uses a LNG-diesel dual-fuel system, allowing its engine to run on both LNG and diesel. The move is aimed at reducing diesel consumption, fuel costs and emissions while encouraging the use of alternative fuels in railway operations.
India’s first hydrogen train
Indian Railways flagged off its first hydrogen train between Jind and Sonipat on July 17, 2026. According to the Ministry of Railways, the hydrogen train had travelled more than 1,200 km by July 25 and saved more than 3,200 litres of diesel.
Unlike a conventional diesel train, the hydrogen train generates electricity onboard through a chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen. Its only direct by-product is water vapour, with no smoke or direct tailpipe carbon emissions.
The train has 10 coaches, including two Hydrogen Driving Power Cars, and delivers a total power output of 2,400 kW. It also uses lithium iron phosphate batteries and hydrogen storage cylinders.
LNG train in India
The new LNG train follows the hydrogen train as another alternative-fuel railway project. However, there is an important difference. The LNG train is not a completely LNG-only train. It uses a dual-fuel system, meaning the same engine can operate using both LNG and diesel.
The national transporter has converted two 1,400 HP Driving Power Cars (DPCs) at the Sabarmati Integrated Coaching Depot for the project. The system can use LNG to replace around 40 per cent of diesel consumption.
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More than 2,000 km of field trials have already been completed on the converted DPCs to test the performance and reliability of the system.
How does the LNG-Diesel train work?
The train’s engine can use both LNG and diesel. This gives the train flexibility because it does not have to depend entirely on LNG. Depending on fuel availability, the system can operate using LNG and diesel.
The LNG system is expected to reduce fuel costs as well as emissions of CO₂, NOx and particulate matter. According to trial-based estimates, one DPC could save around Rs 11.9 lakh per year, while an 8-coach rake could save around Rs 23.9 lakh per year.
What is the LNG train’s route?
During its inaugural run, the first LNG-diesel dual-fuel DEMU train operates between Sabarmati and Mahesana Junction. The train is an 8-coach, non-AC chair car train. Its regular route has not yet been finalised and will be announced after the route is confirmed.
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LNG train has a large fuel tank
Each Driving Power Car (DPC) has an LNG tank with a capacity of around 2,200 litres. The tank can hold approximately 950–1,000 kg of usable LNG.
According to the railway project details, one DPC can operate for around 444 km on a full LNG load. The system has been designed to maintain the required power and operational reliability while using LNG along with diesel.
Hydrogen vs LNG: What is the difference?
The two trains use different alternative-fuel technologies. The hydrogen train generates electricity onboard through a fuel-cell system using hydrogen and oxygen. Water vapour is the direct by-product.
The LNG train, on the other hand, uses an internal-combustion engine converted to a dual-fuel LNG-diesel system. LNG can replace around 40 per cent of diesel use in the current system.
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In simple terms, the hydrogen train represents a fuel-cell-based propulsion system, while the LNG train is an alternative-fuel system that works alongside diesel.