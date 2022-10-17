After Hyderabad incident, DGCA asks SpiceJet to analyse engine oil samples of Q400 fleet

Days after a SpiceJet plane had smoke in the cabin, aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed the airline to analyse engine oil samples from its Q400 fleet to check for presence of metal and carbon seal particles.

The watchdog has also ordered the carrier to carry out inspection of bleed-off valve screen and housing for evidence of oil wetness.

Spicejet aircraft VT-SQB was involved in an incident of ‘smoke in cabin’ during descent necessitating an emergency landing at Hyderabad. The passengers were safely evacuated with the assistance of cabin crew and airport staff: DGCA pic.twitter.com/amZwtrKNQK — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2022

On October 12, SpiceJet plane coming from Goa made an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport following an incident of smoke in the cabin.

In a statement on Monday, DGCA said it is investigating the incident and based on the preliminary investigation, there was evidence of engine oil in engine bleed-off valve. This led to the oil entering the aircraft air conditioning system that resulted in smoke in the cabin.

The aircraft involved was Q400 and the airline has a fleet of 14 such operational planes.

The watchdog said SpiceJet has also been directed not to send any engine to Standard Aero-Singapore till the investigation is complete.

“DGCA is keeping a close watch on the situation and shall take all appropriate action to avert any untoward incident,” the statement said.