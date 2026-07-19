After High Court rap over river pollution, how Chhattisgarh is course-correcting

Geo-tagging of river origin points, district-wise River Revival Plans, scientific monitoring of river discharge, groundwater levels and water quality, and technical scrutiny by expert institutions — these are among the measures the Chhattisgarh government says it has taken to prevent river pollution.

In an affidavit to the Chhattisgarh High Court, the state government informed the court of the steps taken to tackle river pollution. This comes nearly two months after the court came down heavily on the government, citing media reports on untreated industrial discharge, blackened water and fish deaths in the Shivnath and Kharun rivers.

In a major step towards river protection, the state informed the court that geo-tagging of river origin points has been completed and they are being digitally mapped on the PM Gati Shakti platform as part of a statewide river restoration programme.