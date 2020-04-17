After harvesting, the next farm challenge: seeds for kharif

In Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh, the nursery sowing of paddy starts after mid-May and, in the rest of India, from June. In Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh, the nursery sowing of paddy starts after mid-May and, in the rest of India, from June.

The government is focussed on the harvesting and marketing of the rabi crop, but another, no-less-immediate challenge lies ahead: ensuring the availability of adequate seed in the coming kharif planting season.

In Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh, the nursery sowing of paddy starts after mid-May and, in the rest of India, from June. In its first long-range forecast announced on April 15, the India Meteorological Department predicted a normal monsoon season, with total rainfall across the country at 100 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

Farmers can either use new seeds or plant the grain saved from previous years’ production. Given the 15-20 per cent yield loss in the latter case, the preference is for planting new seeds even for open-pollinated varieties (OPVs), as against hybrids.

“Roughly 40 per cent of India’s paddy area is sown with fresh certified or truthfully-labelled seeds, with a replacement ratio of over 70 per cent in Punjab and Haryana. Also, farmers want specific varieties — for example, Pusa-1509, 1121 and 1718 in basmati and PR-126 and HKR-147 in non-basmati paddy — whose seeds they stock 15-20 days before nursery preparation,” A K Singh, director, Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi, said.

In North-West India, there are enough local suppliers to meet the demand. IARI alone has 50-odd licensed growers of its basmati variety seeds, who supply 5,000-10,000 quintals each. Basmati rice exporter KRBL Ltd produces 22,000-22,500 quintals through its own contract seed cultivation programme, which can cover up to 3.75 lakh acres at 6 kg per acre.

The problem is in eastern UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, where the new seed requirements for high-yielding OPVs is largely met by companies based in South India, such as Nuziveedu Seeds, Kaveri Seeds, and assorted smaller players.

These companies do contract seed production mainly in Telangana (Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Medak districts) and Andhra Pradesh (West and East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore districts). This seed has to be processed, packaged, and transported to the user states, well in time for nursery planting.

The urgency is greater in hybrid seeds, which, unlike OPVs, lose their vigour on re-planting, and have to be bought afresh every season. Out of the about 108 million acres of paddy area in the country, an estimated 7.5 million is covered under hybrids. Hybrid seed penetration is more in the poorer states, such as Jharkhand (25-30 per cent of paddy acreage), UP and Bihar (15-20 per cent), and Chhattisgarh and Odisha (10 per cent).

Even among these states, the penetration is higher in the adivasi belts — 35-40 per cent in southwest Odisha, and 60-70 per cent in north Chhattisgarh and west and south Jharkhand. The reason: In rainfed conditions, per-acre paddy yields are 7-8 quintals from traditional varieties and 13-14 quintals from improved OPVs, but 20-plus quintals from hybrids. That yield advantage is less in assured irrigated areas such as Punjab, where farmers get 30 quintals even with OPVs.

Around 70 per cent of hybrid paddy seeds — the market size is 45,000 tonnes; farmers sow 6 kg per acre at Rs 200-250/kg — are produced in Telangana, that too, during the rabi season. Harvesting of this crop, from April 10-15 till the month-end, is currently on. The raw grains are cleaned of impurities, and then sent for quality control, grading, treatment against stored grain pests, packaging, and labelling. The packed seeds are despatched to warehouses in different states and from there to district-level distributors and local retailers.

“Packing and despatches happen from April to around May 15-20. This time, there is shortage of both trucks and labour at our plants. While our transport is normally by 20-25-tonne trucks, we are now also exploring movement by 800-900-tonne rail rakes,” a spokesperson for Bayer CropScience told The Indian Express. The German multinational — it has the world’s biggest hybrid paddy seed processing plant at Pragnapur near Hyderabad — is the market leader in this segment, followed by Corteva Agriscience (earlier part of DowDuPont), Rallis India, SeedWorks International, Syngenta India, and VNR Seeds.

Seed availability is also a concern in maize, where hybrid penetration is above 80 per cent. Again, 80 per cent of the annual seed production of 120,000-130,000 tonnes (farmers plant 8 kg per acre at Rs 170-180/kg) is during the rabi season, despite two-thirds of the consumption taking place in kharif. The relatively dry weather in rabi (reducing pest and disease incidence) and uniform crop growth possible through irrigation (the male and female plants must flower at the same time for better pollination) is most conducive for seed cultivation.

Like in hybrid paddy, 70-80 per cent of maize seed production is in one state (AP), and the rest in Telangana and Karnataka. And with all of it — from harvesting the cobs to drying, cleaning, grading for quality, seed treatment and packing — going on right now, companies are struggling to complete despatches by mid-May. The major players here are Corteva, Bayer, Syngenta, Rallis, Nuziveedu, Kaveri, and Advanta Seeds.

“Both the Telangana and AP governments have been very supportive in overcoming challenges relating to transportation and labour availability. Seed production is a big industry for them, similar to what IT is for Bengaluru or pharma for Baddi (Himachal Pradesh),” the Bayer spokesperson added.

The situation is similar in other kharif crops, especially cotton and soyabean. Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan start planting cotton from April 15. “The irrigated region’s seed requirement is 90 lakh packets (out of 450 lakh for all of India). Due to the lockdown, nothing could be moved by trucks from the producing states of Telangana, AP, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Only 50 lakh packets have arrived by goods trains. The only breather we have is a 15-day delay in wheat harvesting, which should enable the remaining quantities to come,” said Ram Kaundinya, director-general, Federation of Seed Industry of India.

In cotton and soyabean, seed production happens during kharif. While companies procure raw grain from growers during October-January, the processing is only from February, peaking in March. For soyabean, that includes certification for physical/genetic purity and minimum germination by government testing laboratories. These certification tags are also stuck on the packets that are despatched to distributors by early May.

“The lockdown came in the peak processing period. Although all activities pertaining to seed production have been deemed essential services, issuance of passes for labour and permission for plants to operate by district administrations has been slow. Transportation, too, has been affected with truck drivers unwilling to go on long drives with the roadside dhabas and repair shops shut. On top of that, certification laboratories have been non-functional,” an Indore-based soyabean processor said.

Of the 12 lakh tonnes or so of soyabean seeds planted by farmers, 25-30 per cent is “certified”. This time, it could be 100 per cent farm-saved. Maharashtra’s agriculture department has already advised farmers to reuse last year’s grain rather than buy seeds.

