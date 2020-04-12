J&K: After gunbattle, security forces recover light machine gun

The operation was launched on Friday night at Nandimarg Kulgam. (Representational) The operation was launched on Friday night at Nandimarg Kulgam. (Representational)

In a “worrying sign”, security forces on Saturday made the rare recovery of a light machine gun after a brief gunbattle with three militants who managed to escape.

The operation was launched on Friday night at Nandimarg Kulgam.

“It seems the militants ran away during the initial firing itself,” a Jammu and Kashmir Police spokesperson said Saturday.

After searches were conducted by the security forces, said police officials, “one PIKA LMG and material for making IED was found from the house.”

A senior police officer in South Kashmir told The Indian Express that among the escaped militants was one codenamed Waleed, a foreigner who has been active in the area for the last three years.

Sources said no ammunition for the LMG was found. “The case is being investigated further,” said the source.

The recovery of the weapon has caused a flutter in the security establishment in Srinagar. “After a long time, we have recovered such a heavy weapon from a gunfight in the hinterland. It is definitely a worrying sign and unusual,” said a police officer. “In the past, the weapon has been recovered whenever a hideout was busted, but first time such type of recovery has been made during a gunfight.”

In Kashmir, heavy weapons like PIKA were available with militants only decades ago, during the first few years of the initial eruption of militancy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd