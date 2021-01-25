After Governor, Haryana CM’s R-Day venue gets shifted

Anticipating heavy farmer movement towards Delhi for tomorrow’s tractor march, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and several of his ministers were forced to change their venues for the flag hoisting ceremony on Republic Day. Khattar will now unfurl the flag in Pachkula and not Panipat as previously planned.

The state government is avoiding sending ministers to sensitive districts including Sonipat, Hisar, Palwal, Fatehabad, Rohtak, Kaithal, Jind, Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa which saw massive farmer mobilisation for the protest rally in Delhi. However, no official reason was given for changing the venue.

The revised schedule released by the office of Haryana Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan also adds that “in case, due to any reason, the dignitaries could not reach their designated venues, then the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district shall unfurl the national flag”.

Earlier, Haryana Governor SN Arya’s venue for unfurling the national flag was shifted from Panchkula to Haryana Raj Bhawan, citing Covid-19 situation.

A high-level meeting for assessing the security situation on Republic Day was chaired by CM Khattar in which deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana’s DGP Manoj Yadava, Intelligence chief Alok Mittal and various other senior officers were present.

The state police has been put on high alert in wake of the farmers’ movement and thousands of tractors moving towards Delhi, today and tomorrow.

According to the revised schedule for Republic Day events, Dushyant Chautala shall be unfurling national flag in Ambala, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta in Kurukshetra, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa in Mahendragarh, Education Minister Kanwar Pal in Gurgaon, Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma in Bhiwani, Power minister Ranjit Singh in Yamunanagar, Agriculture Minister JP Dalal in Rewari, Cooperation Minister Dr. Banwari Lal in Karnal, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav in Jhajjar, Woman and Child Development Minister Kamlesh Dhanda in Nuh, Archaeology Minister Anoop Dhanak in Faridabad, and Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in Panipat.

Home Minister Anil Vij has not been included in the government’s programme because he is recovering from Covid-19. Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, who was earlier scheduled to unfurl the national flag in Palwal, also does not figure in the revised schedule.

In the remaining districts of Sonipat, Hisar, Palwal, Fatehabad, Rohtak, kaithal, Jind, Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa, Deputy Commissioners will unfurl the national flag.