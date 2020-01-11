After Gehlot govt assurance, Nindar farmers suspend protest

Officials with a farmer at the protest site. (Express photo by Hamza Khan) Officials with a farmer at the protest site. (Express photo by Hamza Khan)

Farmers at Jaipur’s Nindar village suspended their protest following talks with government Chief Whip in state Assembly, Mahesh Joshi, who reached the spot on Friday.

Since January 7, five farmers had buried themselves chest-deep in soil against acquisition of their land by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for a housing scheme.

Nagendra Singh Shekhawat, convenor of Nindar Bachao Yuva Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said that Joshi had proposed a talk between the farmers, JDA and the government, which he has accepted.

The agreement was reached after JDA Commissioner T Ravikant’s assurance to Joshi, who then convinced the farmers to suspend their protest. On the fourth day, five women had also joined the five men at the protest by burying themselves in the soil.

