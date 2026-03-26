After Galwan clashes, ITBP strengthens presence with 29 new outposts along China border

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The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has added 29 new Border Outposts (BoPs) along the India-China frontier between 2022 and 2024, raising the total to 209 to enhance surveillance and rapid-response capabilities in the strategically sensitive Himalayan ranges.
According to the annual report for 2024–25 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these new outposts span altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,750 feet across the Western, Middle, and Eastern sectors of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stretching from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.
The increase comes in the aftermath of the violent clashes in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June 2020, where 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during hand-to-hand combat with soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). At that time, there were 180 BoPs.
Officials said the expansion of outposts would help ITBP personnel maintain a year-round presence in remote high-altitude zones and improve connectivity between forward posts. “The construction of these BOPs is part of a larger effort to ensure better operational logistics and more effective patrolling along the LAC,” an official said.
In the report, MHA said ITBP was raised after the Chinese aggression in 1962, with a modest strength of four Battalions. “Originally conceptualised as an integrated ‘Guerrilla cum-Intelligence-cum-Fighting Force’ which was self-contained in supplies, communication and intelligence collection. It has evolved with the passage of time into a conventional Border Guarding Force,” it said.
Apart from BoPs, the ITBP has also increased patrolling. “To keep strict vigil, ITBP had conducted 4,503 patrols along the Indo-China Border from April 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, while 6,561patrols along the Indo-China Border between January 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024. 2,899 patrols were conducted between April 1, 2022 and December 31, 2022,” the report noted.
According to the report, the Indian Army is guarding land borders along the Line of Control (LoC) on the India-Pakistan border with the BSF, and the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the India-China border with the ITBP.
“To strengthen the infrastructure along the India-China border, the Centre has undertaken various border infrastructure projects viz., construction of border roads, foot tracks, helipads, acclimatisation centres, Foot Suspension Bridge (FSB) and establishment of Border Out Posts (BOPs) in the Union Territory of Ladakh and States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh,” the report said.
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