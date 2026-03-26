After Galwan clashes, ITBP strengthens presence with 29 new outposts along China border

The ITBP has added 29 new outposts along the China border since 2022. (Representative Photo)

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has added 29 new Border Outposts (BoPs) along the India-China frontier between 2022 and 2024, raising the total to 209 to enhance surveillance and rapid-response capabilities in the strategically sensitive Himalayan ranges.

According to the annual report for 2024–25 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these new outposts span altitudes ranging from 9,000 feet to 18,750 feet across the Western, Middle, and Eastern sectors of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stretching from the Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh.

The increase comes in the aftermath of the violent clashes in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley in June 2020, where 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during hand-to-hand combat with soldiers of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). At that time, there were 180 BoPs.