After futile search for missing head, family accepts body of decapitated murder victim, conducts last rites

The last rites of Umesh Bhimrao Ingle, a 22-year-old youth whose decapitated body was found inside a ditch in Kondhwa on June 19, were conducted on Wednesday. Ingle was allegedly murdered by Nizam Asgar Hashmi (18), who has been arrested by police.

Ingle’s family members had earlier refused to accept his body. They had asked the police to search for the victim’s head and private parts, which Hashmi had allegedly chopped off and thrown into a canal.

But even after rigorous searches conducted over several days, police failed to locate the head. On Wednesday, Ingle’s family finally decided to accept his decapitated body. His last rites were conducted at his native place in Udhat village in Indapur taluka of Pune district.

Ingle had shifted to a relative’s residence in Pune only a month-and-a-half ago, and was living at Annabhau Sathe Nagar in Indira Nagar, Bibvewadi. He used to do plumbing work to earn a living.

On June 16, Ingle had gone to a gymnasium near Bilal Masjid in Bibvewadi at about 6 pm, but never came back home. His relative Seema Ingle had lodged a missing persons report at the Bibvewadi police station on June 18.

Three days later, police found a decapitated body inside a ditch near a construction site in Kondhwa area. An offence of murder was lodged at the Kondhwa police station against an unidentified person.

A police team, led by Senior Inspector Milind Gaikwad, tried to identify the body from the print of ‘S K Phaltan’ on the victim’s T-shirt. They finally ascertained that the victim was Ingle, and his relatives identified his body.

Further investigation revealed that the accused, Hashmi, had contacted Ingle before he went missing. During questioning by police, Hashmi reportedly admitted that he killed Ingle.

During a press conference held last week, police had said Hashmi and Ingle knew each other, and they had even worked together at one point. Police said Hashmi was in love with a girl from Ingle’s family, but as the latter opposed the relationship, the accused decided to kill him.

On June 16, Hashmi allegedly took Ingle to an open plot in Kondhwa, on the pretext of offering him sheer khurma on the occasion of Eid. He then attacked Umesh with a sharp weapon and chopped off his head and private parts, before dumping the decapitated body in a ditch, said police.

Ingle’s family had refused to accept his decapitated body from the Sassoon Hospital morgue. Activists from the Pune City District Matang Community organisation had written to Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla on June 22, saying they would launch an agitation if police “forced” Ingle’s family to accept his body without the head and private parts.

The investigation revealed that Hashmi had allegedly thrown Ingle’s head in a canal. “Hashmi covered the head with a polythene and kept it inside his bag. He then came to a canal near Swargate area and threw the head in the water and left the spot…..During probe, we took a bag, filled it with a coconut and other things to increase its weight and then released it at the same spot where the accused had thrown the head. The bag floated forward with the water flow. It stopped at a spot, where we started searching for the head,” said Inspector Gaikwad.

Police had even requested the irrigation department to reduce the amount of water released to the canal from June 24, to facilitate its search operations. The Pune Municipal Corporation also informed people that water supply to Kondhwa, Mundhwa, Hadapsar and Cantonment areas will be affected for two days, between 10 am and 6 pm, due to reduced water level in the canal.

“While searching for the missing head, police pulled out enough rubble to fill four trucks from the canal… but they could not find it. The family finally decided to conduct the last rites on Wednesday. Police have found Umesh’s wallet, the weapon used for the murder and other evidence. But conducting the last rites of a headless body was very painful for all of us,” said Kedar Patole, a relative of Ingle’s.

“Umesh belonged to a poor family from the Matang community. He is survived by his parents, two brothers and a sister. His younger brother goes to school, while his sister is married. His parents, as well as another brother, work as labourers. He was a support to his family. We are planning an agitation next week to demand justice for him,” said Kedar.

The search for the missing head will continue, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone IV, Deepak Sakore. “We had sent personnel to search the head even today. So far, we have not found it,” he said.

