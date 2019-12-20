After free training from Lohara academy, six underprivileged youths make it to Indian Army

AFT stays retirement of Brigadier till his result for promotion is declared AFT stays retirement of Brigadier till his result for promotion is declared

The training academy being run by Moga district administration at Fakkar Baba Damu Shah village Lohara has proved to be a blessing for the students with six underprivileged youths successfully qualifying for the Indian Army.

Moga deputy commissioner Sandeep Hans said that the academy was started in October 2018 and it provides free physical and written exam training to the needy and dedicated youth aspiring to join Military or Para-Military forces.

He said that Deepak (19) of village Khosa Randhir has already joined the general duty and undergoing Artillery training, while Maheshpreet Singh (19) of Moga, Gurpreet Singh (19) and Daljit Singh (20), both from village Zira, are awaiting their call letters. He said that Sunny Singh (19) of village Janer and Badal Singh (20) from village Varhe have also qualified for Indian Army and awaiting medical tests.

DC on Thursday invited the selected candidates at his office to personally congratulate them.

Hans said that the academy was started with an aim to provide free coaching to aspiring youths, who have potential. He said that apart from providing coaching, meal and medical facilities are also being provided to the students undergoing training in the academy.

Currently, 25 students, including 15 boys and 10 girls, are undergoing training at the academy, which has been functioning under the supervision of Naib Tehsildar Maninder Singh. The academy has two coaches including Kismat Brar for physical training and Gurwinder Singh for written exam.

Meanwhile, two women — Kiran Kaur and Inder Kaur, who had undergone training at this academy — were selected in Border Security Force (BSF) while another, Harjit Kaur, got recruited in Railway Police.

