After fodder squeeze, Govt calls meet of Central and state officials today to chalk out action plan

FOUR DAYS after The Indian Express flagged a fodder deficit that is affecting agricultural households in parts of the country, the Government has called a meeting Thursday of Central and state officials to chalk out an “immediate action plan” to address the shortage. The meeting has been called by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Sources said the meeting, to be chaired by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is expected to be attended by senior Central officials, including Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja. Officials from states facing a fodder crisis and those that have surplus stock have also been asked to join the meeting.

Sources said that during the meeting, a plan will be chalked out to explore the possibilities of transporting fodder from surplus to deficit areas.

Officials from northern as well as southern states have been asked to join the meeting, where a state-wise assessment of the situation will be undertaken, sources said. In a series of two reports starting Monday, The Indian Express had flagged the deficit in the backdrop of fodder inflation soaring to a nine-year high with late rains and damaged bajra crop affecting the availability of green fodder.

Tuesday’s report highlighted how the Government’s ambitious plan to create 100 fodder FPOs (Farmers Producers Organizations), under a scheme to set up 10,000 FPOs, has remained on paper.