After flattening wheat on 5L acres, rain poses fresh threat to Punjab’s standing crop

After heavy showers last week flattened wheat crop on 2.02 lakh hectares (4.99 lakh acres) — around 6 per cent of the total wheat area in Punjab, fresh showers that began on Wednesday are threatening to cause more damage. Rain is predicted in Punjab till Friday, and not only does it reduce the chance of recovery which requires sunny days, but can also add to the farmers’ losses.

After it rained for two days last week, maximum damage was suffered by farmers in Sangrur and Ferozepur. Director, Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr Sutantra Airy, however, said that no doubt lodging was reported on over 2 lakh hectares area (six per cent of total wheat area in state), but the yield loss percentage was only up to 3.5 per cent as the crop that got partially flattened can still recover in coming weeks provided it gets abundant sunshine. He said that Punjab Revenue Department has been asked to conduct special girdawari (survey) to assess the loss because more rain can damage crop further.

More rain, more trouble

On Wednesday, the IMD’s Chandigarh office predicted heavy rainfall in Punjab and Haryana from March 11 to 13 with 50 mm rain predicted in some parts. The prediction says that rain activity is likely to intensity on March 12 and 13 which may witness rain between 50 to 70 mm in some parts of Punjab and several Haryana districts. Strong winds at a speed ranging from 30 to 45 km per hour and hailstorms are also predicted.

Damage already reported

According to the damage report about last week’s rain from all the district across Punjab collected by Punjab Agriculture Department, total lodging (flattening) of the crop has occurred on 2.02 lakh hectares, including maximum in Sangrur district with 58,000 hectares (1.43 lakh acres), which 20 per cent of the district’s total area under wheat, followed by Ferozepur on 56,000 hectares (1.38 lakh acres), which is 30 per cent of the total crop under wheat in the district. Apart from this, Patiala and Ludhiana too reported a loss on 18,500 hectares and 15,000 hectares.

Amritsar district recorded lodging on 9500 hectares, Jalandhar on 8,500 hectares, Kapurthala on 8,000 hectares, Tarn Taran on 6,000 hectares.

Gurdaspur and Fatehgarh Sahib districts also recorded lodging on 5,500 and 4,000 hectares, respectively, while Mansa districts’ loss was reported on 3,500 hectares. In Nawanshahr and Mohali districts’ damage was reported on 3,000 lakh hectares. Hoshiarpur, Barnala, Pathankot, and Faridkot reported a loss on 1500 hectares, 800 hectares and 400 hectares, respectively. In the remaining five districts the loss was nominal, according to this report.

With fresh rainfall, agricultural experts are now guiding farmers to make trenches and dig up some earth on the sides of field so that excess water drains out.

“We were expecting some recovery after last week’s rain but now this fresh rain is not good news for us,” said farmer Sukhwinder Singh of village Lambra in Jalandhar, adding that chances of recovering from last week’s loss are very dim now.

Though farmers and experts feel that slow rain with intervals minus strong winds and hailstorm would not hurt the crop, they worry that heavy rain may play havoc.

Dr S S Gosal, eminent scientist and the member of Board of Management Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana, when contacted informed that though slow and normal rain during this season is not bad for the ‘standing crop’, but it would prevent flattened crop from recovering.

Experts from PAU, Ludhiana said that lodging damages the “root system” as flattened crop cannot fetch nutrients from the ground. It is particularly damaging now as the crop is at grain formation stage now when the head of the straw becomes heavy and bends in heavy winds, they said.

“The flat crop partially gets detached from the soil and is not be able to receive the nutrients from the soil and even photosynthesis process gets hampered in this plant thus resulting in weak and stressed grain which will affect the yield adversely,” said Dr Gosal.

Farmers’ organisations said that the government must compensate farmers for their loss.

