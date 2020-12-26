After farmers, now call goes to NRIs: Delhi Chalo

Farmers protest at Singhu border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (PTI Photo: Atul Yadav. File)

With farmers already staging a massive protest at the Delhi’s borders, two activists have now started an online campaign invoking the non-resident Indians (NRS) to come to India and lend “moral and material” support to farmers protesting against the Centre’s agri laws.

The #NRIsChaloDelhi campaign has been launched by Mansa-based Manik Goyal and Batala-based Joban Randhawa with an aim to tap the sizeable Punjabi diaspora, especially those living in Canada and the US.

“We started interacting with our friends in Canada, USA and other countries as everyone is feeling concerned about this protest where farmers are on roads for the past one month at Delhi borders. More than 50 NRIs are now flying in and will be reaching Singhu border on December 30 to extend support to farmers. This number will swell up in the coming weeks,” said Goyal while talking to The Indian Express.

Randhawa added that most NRIs from state are from rural backgrounds and many still have land in Punjab. “They will reach the Delhi borders, extend their support by joining the farmers in struggle and will returns from there only,” he added.

“NRI’s led by Surinder Mavi (Toronto-Patiala) and his friends Raman Brar (Toronto-Faridkot), Vikramjit Saran (Vancouver-Mansa), are coming to India to contribute towards farmers’ cause so as to provide moral and material support towards the ongoing farmers’ agitation,” the duo said, adding the ongoing farmers’ agitation has led to “worldwide interest and support”.

On behalf of NRIs, Surinder Mavi said that as they too hail from farming community, hence it is their moral duty to stand with the farmers who are braving harsh winter nights in Delhi for their rights.

“The main purpose of #NRIsChaloDelhi campaign is to increase awareness among NRIs and to properly channelize and organize their support for farmers’ cause,” added Mavi.

He also appealed to the NRIs who have already reached India to reach Singhu border on December 30.