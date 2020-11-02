After Faridabad woman’s murder, Haryana considers law to tackle ‘love jihad’

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at an event in Karnal, Sunday

Following the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Faridabad last week, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij said they are considering bringing a legislation to deal with cases of “love jihad”. This comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned those waging “love jihad” to mend their ways or be prepared for their last journey — “Ram naam satya hai ki yatra nikalne waali hai”.

The 20-year-old woman, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead outside her college, allegedly by her former classmate, Tauseef, with her family telling police he had a one-sided affection towards her. The woman’s father has alleged the accused had been pressuring his daughter to marry him a few days before the murder, “asking her to convert to Islam so they could get married, but she was not willing”.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a state government event in Karnal on Sunday, Khattar said: “Since the Ballabhgarh woman’s murder case is linked with love jihad, the Centre and state government are looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that those guilty are not able to escape…”

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, in a statement, also said the state government is considering bringing a legislation to deal with cases of “love jihad”: “Whatever Yogi Adityanath says, he always speaks the truth… Attempts are being made by unscrupulous elements to force people to convert their religion through love jihad. In Faridabad’s murder case too, the victim’s family has alleged the woman was being forced to change her religion… We shall hold discussions with our allies… A decision will be taken accordingly.”

Speaking in Malhani (Jaunpur) on Saturday, Adityanath had said the Allahabad High Court ruled that religious conversion for marriage is not necessary. “It should not be done, it should not be accepted or recognised. The government too is in the process of deciding tough measures to end love jihad,” he said.

“Chori chhupe, naam chhupa kar ke jo log behen-betiyon ki izzat ke saath khilwad karte hain, unko pehle se meri chetavani: agar woh sudhre nahi toh Ram naam satya hai ki yatra nikalne waali hai (This is my warning to those who conceal names and play with the honour of sisters and daughters: mend your ways or be prepared for the last journey),” he said.

Senior officials in the Haryana government told The Indian Express that “discussions are being held at various levels to come up with such a legislation”.

Sources said the state government is also in consultation with the Centre to work out the modalities and study legal aspects involved.

