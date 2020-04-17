After employee’s kin tests positive, IOCL refinery says taking precaution

The refinery has also increased the number of transport buses to ply inside the premises to ensure social distancing in seating in these buses. (Representational Photo) The refinery has also increased the number of transport buses to ply inside the premises to ensure social distancing in seating in these buses. (Representational Photo)

Days after the relative of an employee at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Refinery tested positive for COVID-19 at Gorwa area in Vadodara, the refinery on Friday released a statement saying that they are taking precautions while continuing to operate normally.

The statement said, “A family member of one of the employees working as Assistant Engineering in one of the units tested positive. In the wake of this, the refinery management has taken all precautions as per the COVID guidelines and directives of the district authorities. The employee and other family members have tested negative. Contact tracing of workers who might have come in contact with the employee was done and all further steps to ensure safety of workers have been taken and the situation is under control. IOCL is in constant touch with the state and district authorities to ensure safety during this crisis.”

The refinery has also increased the number of transport buses to ply inside the premises to ensure social distancing in seating in these buses.

To ensure safety of township residents, only one gate of the refinery township is kept open, and social distancing is being maintained at the shopping complex and home delivery of essential grocery is being done for convenience and safety of residents.

