Sonia Gandhi asks state Congress chiefs to resign over poll debacles

Following the rout in recently held state elections, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the party chiefs of the five states — Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur– to step down.

“Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the PCC Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate reorganisation of PCCs,” chief spokesperson of the party Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Ajay Kumar Lallu (UP), Ganesh Godiyal (Uttarakhand), Navjot Singh Sidhu (Punjab), Girish Chodankar (Goa) and Nameirakpam Loken Singh (Manipur) led campaigns for the Congress in their respective states.

The development comes two days after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) discussed threadbare the reasons for the grand old party’s debacle in the Assembly polls.

The CWC, in its marathon meeting, had asked the Congress president to initiate necessary changes in the organisation in order to strengthen it. It decided that Sonia Gandhi will continue as the party president till at least August-September, when elections for the Congress president are scheduled to take place.

In the recently concluded elections in five states, the Congress was dethroned by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, while it was routed in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh. The grand old party also failed to secure a majority in Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa as it was comprehensively beaten by the BJP.