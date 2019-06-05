Toggle Menu
After Eid prayers, clashes break out in parts of Kashmir

In Srinagar, clashes erupted in the old city and security forces resorted to firing tear smoke shells in order to disperse protestors. Clashes also broke out in Anantnag district in South Kashmir and Sopore district in North Kashmir.

Clashes erupted between stone pelting youth and security forces in some parts of the Valley after the Eid prayers concluded Wednesday morning. In Srinagar, clashes erupted in the old city and security forces resorted to firing tear smoke shells in order to disperse protestors.

A security official told The Indian Express that there was no report of any major incident of law and order violation in the Valley today. “There are reports of stone pelting incidents after Eid prayers ended,” the official said.

