After ED notice to IUML chief, his son speaks out against senior leader

Moyeen Thangal’s comments came a day before his father was to appear before the ED. Thangal senior is the printer and publisher of the Chandrika.

Following the Enforcement Directorate notice to IUML Kerala president Syed Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal, cracks have emerged between the influential Panakkad Thangal family, which controls the Congress ally, and its senior leader P K Kunhalikutty.

Thangal’s son, Sayyid Moyeeen Ali Shihab Thangal, Thursday blamed Kunhalikutty for “dragging his father’s name” into an alleged money laundering case involving a bank account of the party mouthpiece Chandrika.

Kunhalikutty is second-in-command in the Congress-led United Development Front alliance.

The allegations had surfaced during a vigilance probe into a corruption case against former minister and IUML leader V K Ibrahim Kunju related to the construction of a flyover in Kochi. Moyeen Thangal alleged it was Kunhalikutty who was handling financial matters at Chandrika.