After dry June, rain deficit haunts Punjab, Haryana in July

After witnessing one of the driest June month this year, now Punjab and Haryana are facing a dry July too. The month of July is one of the main contributors to the four-month monsoon period in the region. Punjab, so far in July, has received 44 per cent less rain for this period, while Haryana is sitting at 56 per cent deficit rain.

While Punjab received 54.4 mm rain against required normal 97.7 mm till date in July, Haryana has received 40.7 mm against 87.4 mm required rain for July so far.

This is bad news for the groundwater situation of both the main paddy growing states where nearly 41 lakh hectares would be dedicated under paddy and Basmati, including 29 lakh hectares in Punjab only. Most of the sowing takes place from mid-June to mid-July month.

In Punjab, Barnala is worst affected where 88 per cent less rain took place in July followed by Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur with 78 per cent less rain. Ferozepur and Sangrur too have 74 per cent and 68 per cent less rain, respectively.

Other Districts of Punjab too have less rain ranging between 22 per cent to 53 per cent. Only Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, Patiala, Mohali have received close to the normal required rain.

In Haryana, Faridabad and Panchkula are worst affected with 88 per cent and 85 per cent rain deficit, respectively. Ambala, Panipat and Fatehabad are also worst affected with 69 per cent and 68 per cent less rain, respectively.

Apart from this all other 18 districts of Haryana too are facing 21 per cent to 63 per cent rain deficit. Director, India Met Department, Chandigarh, Surinder Pal, said that this year deficit monsoons are predicted due to which rain showers are not frequent as it should be during the rainy season.